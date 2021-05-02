MARIA CAHILL

Maria passed away in her home with her three daughters by her side on Saturday, April 24, 2021. She was born March 1, 1928 in Minneapolis, MN. She was married to William Marchiniak for 34 years and she had five children with him: Janice, Terrence, Thomas, Nancy and Gayle, and four grandchildren: Tyler, Brody, Jade and Promise.
Maria was a seamstress all her life. She was active in her church and won Citizen of the Year in Columbia Heights, MN. Her second marriage was to Thomas Cahill for 26 years. They were married and lived in Green Valley in 1988 and he passed in 2014.
Maria’s funeral is Monday, May 10, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of The Valley Church, 505 N. La Canada Dr., Green Valley, AZ 85614. Rosary said at 10:30 a.m.