MARGUERITE BOYNE

Marguerite Louise Boyne, 85, of Green Valley, AZ, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at her home in La Posada.
She was born Feb. 18, 1935 in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Harold and Marie Stege. She grew up in Chaska, MN, graduating from Mankato State Teachers College in 1956. In September 1957, she married Frederick Joseph Boyne of Mankato, MN.
Marguerite was an elementary school teacher for a number of years and, later, a public school substitute teacher and a Sunday school teacher. She was an accomplished musician, artist, and decorator, and an avid sports fan. She particularly enjoyed opportunities for international travel and time spent at her family’s lake cabin in northern Minnesota.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathryn Boyne, of Minneapolis, MN; son, Paul Boyne, of Eagle, CO; grandsons Nicholas Boyne and Thomas Boyne, of Eagle, CO; sister, Ruth Knotz, of Faribault, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death was her husband of over 60 years, Frederick Boyne.