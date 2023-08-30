[Untitled] (1).jpg

Margot Mary Beland, age 89, passed away in her Green Valley home on July 17, 2023. She was born on Jan. 23, 1934 to William and Pat (Kunze) Benham in Philadelphia, PA, where she spent her life until attending Immaculata College. She went on to graduate with a teaching degree.

Margot lived and loved the last 26 years of her life in Green Valley, Arizona where she was an active and beloved parishioner of Our Lady of the Valley Parish. Her deep devotion and Christian faith was a grounding and life giving force as she served her church community in Legion of Mary, RCIA, and Youth Faith Formation.

