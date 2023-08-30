Margot Mary Beland, age 89, passed away in her Green Valley home on July 17, 2023. She was born on Jan. 23, 1934 to William and Pat (Kunze) Benham in Philadelphia, PA, where she spent her life until attending Immaculata College. She went on to graduate with a teaching degree.
Margot lived and loved the last 26 years of her life in Green Valley, Arizona where she was an active and beloved parishioner of Our Lady of the Valley Parish. Her deep devotion and Christian faith was a grounding and life giving force as she served her church community in Legion of Mary, RCIA, and Youth Faith Formation.
Her spirited joy and giving heart drew people to her in all things she was a part of. Family, friends, golf, dominoes and anything social kept her engaged, enthusiastic and beautiful!
Margot was also proud to say that a piece of her heart will always reside in Ely (MN) where she lived and was extensively involved in her community for 45 years prior to leaving for Arizona.
With her ex-husband Don she played an integral role in creating a thriving BWCA canoe-outfitting business, and fishing resort on Moose Lake. She could go from driving a tow boat, routing canoe parties and shooting a partridge, to hosting some of the best parties in Ely. She raised and loved her girls in Ely and went on to love her Moose Lake cabin where many memories were made with family and friends.
Margot is survived by her daughters Ruth Beland of Minneapolis, MN and MaryPat (Dave) Munch of Chanhassen, MN; two grandsons Grant Munch and Dylan Rallis, as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews, and “extended” family the Nelsons; Nancy (Len), Mark (Dan), Scott (Roblee), Cherie and Lisa (Joe).
A funeral service will be held on Sept. 29, 10 a.m. at our Lady of the Valley Catholic Parish in Green Valley with The Rosary preceding the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed on the Parish website. A reception will follow at Las Campanas GVR Center.
