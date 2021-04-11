Margo L. Jerome, at the age of 71, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
With her Master's in Fine Arts, created beautiful watercolor paintings and had a deep appreciation of all arts.
Survived by her daughters Brendi Wik and Charleta Fuell, along with five grandchildren. In lieu of a funeral, the close family will have a celebration of life. She loved Art and flowers, so all those who wish to honor her life can donate to a local art foundation or simply plant a flowering plant to grow in her name.