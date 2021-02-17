Marge Powers
On the 11th of February of 2021, Marge Powers, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt passed from this world to the next, to be with our Lord and Savior.
Born Ninety years ago in Troy, New York, to her parents John and Rose Hendy, Marge grew up in a family of four sisters and many cousins, aunts, and uncles in Upstate New York. After getting her education at Catholic Central High School and then Hudson Valley College, she left this all behind to wed the love of her life, Bill, her husband of sixty-eight years.
Marge gave back to this world as a High School Teacher, Real Estate Agent, and Bank Loan Officer, in addition to her fulfilling life as a wife and mother.
Her husband Bill’s career led them to many great places in these United States and eventually landed them in Green Valley, which she made into their home for these last thirty-two years.
Marge and Bill loved to travel and made several trips to Europe and Africa. In Green Valley, she was known to her friends as an avid card player and served as a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of the Valley Church.
In the precious few remaining days of her life, Marge made sure her bed was facing her garden and the Santa Rita Mountains, taking in its beauty, surrounded by her loved ones. Marge leaves behind her husband Bill Powers of Green Valley, her children: Christine Randolph of Plattsburg, NY, William B. Powers of Marana, AZ, John Powers of Hillsboro, OR, and Ruth DiMaria of Tucson, AZ; her sister Ruth Gorski of Green Valley, AZ, four grandchildren, one great-grandson, two nieces, and one nephew. She is predeceased by her son Timothy Powers and her sisters Carol Winkler and Martha Meals.
Due to COVID-19, Church Services are pending.