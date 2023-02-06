Mum Photo FINAL 2-6-23.jpg

Mrs. Margaret “Kit” Spencer Humphries passed away on Jan. 3, 2023 in Green Valley, AZ after a short illness. She was 95.

During her long life, Kit took on many different roles -- wife, mother, elementary school art teacher, award-winning watercolor artist, tennis player, world traveler and community leader, to name a few.

