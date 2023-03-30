Margaret H. Darlington was born on August 8, 1927 in Arthur, Ontario, Canada and passed away on March 25, 2023 in Tucson. She spent her early years growing up in Canada. She married Doulas Darlington in 1952. They eventually settled in Lansing, Illinois. She was the accounting manager for Doug’s veterinary clinic for many years. Upon retirement they moved to Sahuarita and then to Green Valley.
Margaret was very active in the United Methodist Church of Green Valley. She made hundreds of knitted sweaters and hats for charity with her knit and sew group at the church. She was an avid bridge player, loved to garden and was an excellent cook. She was a blessing to all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her husband, Douglas in 2016; two grandsons; and three brothers. She is survived by her children, Janet Stinson (Rick); Ellen Carpenter (Steve); Glenn Darlington (Kay); and John Darlington (Crystal). She leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Sadie.
A service will be planned at a later date. To honor her memory please feel free to donate to The Animal League of Green Valley.
