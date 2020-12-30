Margaret B. Kuhn (Peggy), 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Daughter of Colin and Jennie Bryce, she was born and raised in Almont, Michigan. Living a major part of her life in Watchung, NJ, where she was a committed member of Wilson Memorial Church. She has spent the last 25 years living in Green Valley, AZ and Haddonfield, NJ.
Margaret had a great many friends throughout her life, whether it was earlier as a flight attendant (Capital Airlines) or later in life when she went back to school to be a nurse (Muhlenberg Hospital). She enjoyed tennis and playing Bridge, but her true love was always spending time with her family.
She is predeceased by her husband, Wally Kuhn, and brother, Archie Bryce. Margaret leaves behind to cherish her memory her three children and their spouses, including her son Walter Kuhn and wife Cheryl Prochnow, her daughter Barbara and husband Martin Schroeter, and her son Colin Kuhn and wife Dorothy. Also eight grandchildren, Taylor, Meg, Chris, Michael, Ben, Brittney, Alaina and Carson, and nephews Michael and Rick Bryce and their families.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's name may be made to her favorite charity, Chass Community Health and Social Services Center (https://chasscenter.org/) where her grand nephew, Richard Bryce, is the Chief Medical Officer.