Margaret A. Moore was born Jan. 16, 1934, in Lincoln, Nebraska and died March 18, 2023 in Green Valley. Margaret graduated from Lincoln High School, then the University of Nebraska at Lincoln with a degree in Physical Education. She taught high school, college, and university physical education in Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota. She retired from Moorhead State University in Minnesota as chairperson of the HPER (Health, Physical Education, Recreation) Department.
Margaret moved permanently to Green Valley in 1994. She was an active member of Valley Presbyterian Church and San Ignacio and Canoa Hills Ladies Golf Leagues. She volunteered at Valley Assistance Services, St. Andrews Children’s Clinic and San Ignacio Heights Homeowners Association. She was a Chi Omega and a Lifetime Member of the University of Nebraska Alumni Association. She moved to La Posada in 2015.
Margaret was preceded in death by parents Ruth and Gardner Moore, brother John (Jack) Moore, and friend Janet Paulsen. She is survived by her nephews James, Thomas and Mark.
A memorial service will be held at Valley Presbyterian Church on Friday, March 24, at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to the Green Valley Food Bank or the Valley Presbyterian Church.
