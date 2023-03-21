Margaret A. Moore

Margaret Moore

Margaret A. Moore was born Jan. 16, 1934, in Lincoln, Nebraska and died March 18, 2023 in Green Valley. Margaret graduated from Lincoln High School, then the University of Nebraska at Lincoln with a degree in Physical Education. She taught high school, college, and university physical education in Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota. She retired from Moorhead State University in Minnesota as chairperson of the HPER (Health, Physical Education, Recreation) Department.

Margaret moved permanently to Green Valley in 1994. She was an active member of Valley Presbyterian Church and San Ignacio and Canoa Hills Ladies Golf Leagues. She volunteered at Valley Assistance Services, St. Andrews Children’s Clinic and San Ignacio Heights Homeowners Association. She was a Chi Omega and a Lifetime Member of the University of Nebraska Alumni Association. She moved to La Posada in 2015.

