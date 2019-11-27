Marcella Gail Dart passed away in Green Valley, AZ on Nov. 20, 2019 at the age of 93. Marcy was born on July 30, 1926, in Everett, Washington to Elmer and Evelyn (Cameron) White.
Marcy grew up in Seattle and graduated from Ballard High School. She received her B.A. from Central Washington College where she met her future husband, John Olney Dart, in 1945. They were married two years later and raised 3 children, Richard, Robert and Kathlyn, in Portland, Oregon.
Marcy was a wonderful wife, mother and friend. She was a very generous woman who gave much more than she received. Whether it was driving for Meals on Wheels or giving blood to the Red Cross, she was always thinking of others before herself.
Marcy loved to sing and was a member of the church choir for the majority of her adult life. Tennis, bird watching and the hiking club were her favorite activities when she moved to Green Valley in 1987. She also participated in the square and line dancing clubs for many years before she moved to La Posada in 2014.
Marcy was preceded in death by her parents, brother Kenneth Glenn, and husband John. She is survived by her three children, two grandsons and six great-grandchildren.
Marcy has requested no service.