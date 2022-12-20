Malcolm McGregor was born in Harrow, Middlesex, England on Nov. 25, 1938. Malcolm passed away in Green Valley, AZ on Oct. 10, 2022 at the age of 83.
Malcolm studied meteorology at Regent Street Polytechnic in London, England, at UK Meteorological College in Stanmore, England and at the Institute of Meteorology in Nairobi, Kenya. Malcolm also pursued Arabic Studies in Beirut, Lebanon and studied at the Institute of Marketing in Cookham, England.
His early career as Meteorological Officer for the governments of Uganda and Zambia, where he served under the auspices of the British government, led to a wide and varied career in many fields with an emphasis on information systems, international marketing and business Development. Malcolm enlisted into military service and rose to the rank of captain in both the British and Zambian armies.
After marrying Sylvia Rienstra, who worked in the American Embassy in Zambia, the couple worked and traveled throughout Africa and the Middle East. Malcolm and Sylvia settled in Green Valley in 2003. Malcolm enjoyed volunteering with the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers, Arizona Site Stewards, animal tracking, and working to help control Buffelgrass in the Green Valley area.
Malcolm is survived by his many friends throughout Green Valley and around the world.
