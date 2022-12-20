Mcgregor obit.jpg

Malcolm McGregor

Malcolm McGregor was born in Harrow, Middlesex, England on Nov. 25, 1938. Malcolm passed away in Green Valley, AZ on Oct. 10, 2022 at the age of 83.

Malcolm studied meteorology at Regent Street Polytechnic in London, England, at UK Meteorological College in Stanmore, England and at the Institute of Meteorology in Nairobi, Kenya. Malcolm also pursued Arabic Studies in Beirut, Lebanon and studied at the Institute of Marketing in Cookham, England.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?