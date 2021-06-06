MAJ (RET) NORM WIGHTMAN

Norm passed away Tuesday morning in hospice care. He lived in Green Valley for many years with his wife Merlene, who preceded him in death.
He was an Air Force Security Police Officer for 20 years, and after retirement enjoyed long-haul trucking. He relaxed with golf, fishing and travel.
Norm is survived by his son Wes (Cathy) of Phoenix, AZ and two grandchildren Matthew (Jada), Surprise, AZ and Jessica, Chandler, AZ.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 75 W. Sahuarita Rd, Sahuarita AZ, 85629, on June 9 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church & Child Learning Center.