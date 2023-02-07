Lynn McCoy Bennett

“I’ll talk to anyone,” she was fond of saying, and she did. Lynn was an incredibly outgoing and positive person, with a gift for initiating conversations. If you met her, you remember her.
Lynn Beryl Katzmann was born on October 18, 1948 at B’nai Israel Hospital in Newark, New Jersey. Her parents were German Jewish refugees who escaped the Nazi terror. Their experience greatly influenced Lynn’s fear of anti-semitism and shaped her welcoming and open-hearted feelings toward immigrants and minorities of all sorts.
Lynn graduated from Weequahic High School in Newark, received a Bachelors in Fine Arts from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn and a Masters in Art Education from New York University. She taught art for many years at all grade levels in numerous schools including John Jay High School in Brooklyn, the Venice Alternative School in Los Angeles, and the Curtis School, a private school in Brentwood. She was also an active member of arts organizations including the Arroyo Arts Collective. Lynn exhibited in solo and group shows throughout Los Angeles and was represented by the Patricia Correa Gallery in Santa Monica.
In 1994 she married John McCoy, Deputy Administrator of the Community Redevelopment Agency of the City of Los Angeles. Lynn and John had many shared interests that included politics, art, travel, and fine dining. In 2000, she left teaching and began a career as a freelance commercial illustrator. Her work appeared in magazines, newspapers, record album covers and book covers. In 2002, Lynn was selected by American Illustration for their annual workbook of top illustrators. This career suddenly ended in 2003, when she suffered a massive hemorrhagic stroke.
After months of hospitalization, and many more months of rehabilitation, Lynn reached a plateau where it became evident that her short term memory would be permanently impaired and she would not regain the organizational skill necessary to produce art. In 2007 John retired, and they moved to Green Valley, AZ where they spent many happy and fruitful years. In 2018 Lynn was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. She lived a valiant and upbeat life with her disease, admired by the many people who knew her. She finally succumbed on February 4, 2023.
Lynn is survived by her husband John McCoy; her brother Dr. Jerry Katzmann; sister Miriam Smith; stepsons John and Adam McCoy; daughter-in-law Jenny McCoy; 3 granddaughters Sophie, Savannah and Eden McCoy; and many loving nieces and nephews. Lynn will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone