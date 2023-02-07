Bennett.jpg

Lynn McCoy Bennett

“I’ll talk to anyone,” she was fond of saying, and she did. Lynn was an incredibly outgoing and positive person, with a gift for initiating conversations. If you met her, you remember her.

Lynn Beryl Katzmann was born on October 18, 1948 at B’nai Israel Hospital in Newark, New Jersey. Her parents were German Jewish refugees who escaped the Nazi terror. Their experience greatly influenced Lynn’s fear of anti-semitism and shaped her welcoming and open-hearted feelings toward immigrants and minorities of all sorts.

