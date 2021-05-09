LYNETTE JOHNSON

June 5, 1950 to
Jan. 21, 2021
Lynette Joyce Johnson, age 70, passed to heaven peacefully on Jan. 21, 2021 at home in Rio Rico, Arizona. She was born June 5, 1950 in Kearney, Nebraska to Leroy and Wilma Wacker. She married Thomas A. Johnson on Nov. 30, 1974 in Ames, Iowa for 47 beautiful years. She is survived by her husband Thomas A. Johnson, her son Mathew Johnson, Sarah Johnson and her two grandchildren, Everett and Audrey Johnson. Along with her sister Cynthia Nelson, and nieces Alexis, Whitney and Stephanie. Lynette is preceded in death by her parents Leroy and Wilma Wacker, and her brother Stephen Wacker.
Lynette enjoyed traveling and working as a paralegal in Washington, D.C. for approximately 20 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to theAlzheimer’s Association in memory of Lynette. Lynette and family wish to give great thanks to the Soulistic hospice in Tubac, Arizona who helped care for Lynette along with Pastor Craig Rendahl with Christus Rex Lutheran Church in Rio Rico Arizona.
At a later date, Lynette will be entombed back home in Culbertson, Nebraska next to her parents. Lynette will be deeply missed by her loved ones.
Memorial service will be held May 16 at 3 p.m at Christus Rex Lutheran Church , 282 Rio Rico Drive, Rio Rico, AZ 85648.
Lynette will be laid to rest in Culbertson, Nebraska on June 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.