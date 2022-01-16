If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Lynda Val Brindamour (Feb. 23, 1947 to Dec. 4, 2021) was born in Jonesboro, AR, an Arizona resident since 1984. She left two sons behind Richard and Bruce, grandson Atticus, as well as sisters Melissa and Angela.
Her passing was sudden and surprising to all who knew her. She was an amazing woman, mother, sister and a wonderful person who cherished all her relations. She was very prideful of her boys and grandson, and a best friend to her sisters. Anyone that had known Lynda would say she was always ready to step up, giving a hand to support those in need. She would defend fearlessly those she loved and was a loyal friend without limits.
In 1987, Lynda moved her family from Green Valley, AZ to Tucson where she spent almost 30 years, for the most part, unceasingly renovating her property with her boys, cherishing every minute between working, traveling, reading, knitting and basically having a life.
She was a tireless friend and wanted so much to give back. In her remaining years since retirement she volunteered, donating much of her time to the Red Cross and the Civil Air Patrol, filling her with a joy and new respect for herself. As she flew high into the skies, one can only imagine her father, an aviator in World War II, with her in those moments.
If you had the opportunity to be one of the special people in her world you would have considered yourself very lucky. She was many things to those of us who were a part of her life. Words cannot express the loss of her leaving so soon.
Memorial to be held on January 30, 1 p.m. at Lodge on the Desert.
