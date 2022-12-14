gage2.jpg

Lyman "Jay" Gage died peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 30, 2022 at the age of 100 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Jay was born in Huntsville, Arkansas on April 23, 1922 the second eldest of seven to Lyman and Winnie Gage. In 1930, his family moved to the San Joaquin Valley in California to find work during the Depression.

