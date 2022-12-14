Lyman "Jay" Gage died peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 30, 2022 at the age of 100 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Jay was born in Huntsville, Arkansas on April 23, 1922 the second eldest of seven to Lyman and Winnie Gage. In 1930, his family moved to the San Joaquin Valley in California to find work during the Depression.
Jay was a bright student who graduated from high school at age 16. Unable to afford college, he worked as a carpenter and in the shipyards until joining the Army in 1942, serving in Germany until the war ended. His job as a building inspector for H.U.D. took Jay and his family to Anchorage, Alaska for over 30 years where he enjoyed being a flight instructor, fishing, bowling and bridge.
In 1998, his wife Pat died. In 2000, Jay married a fellow bridge player and bowler, Delphine Elgee.
In 2014, they moved to Green Valley and enjoyed Bocce Ball and bridge at the Green Valley Rec Center. Jay especially enjoyed the productions put on by the Shoestring Players of which his niece, Linda Swanson was Props Manager.
Most will remember Jay as the 96-year-old man who drove his golf cart down a 150 ft embankment, suffering only minor scratches.
Like so many from this Greatest Generation, Jay lived each day with a positive attitude, grateful for his many blessings. He often said, "you have to keep going to keep going." To those who knew and loved Jay, please carry on the attributes that you most admired in him.
