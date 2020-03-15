Lyle Morris Bitker, 73, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home in Green Valley, Arizona. Lyle was born in Mason City, Iowa on Aug. 4, 1946 to Johnnie and Marian Bitker. He was the one of eight children.
Lyle spent his childhood and youth in Iowa and Tucson, Arizona. In 1965 joined the United States Army. He served in Vietnam and earned two Purple Hearts. On returning to the United States he met Kathie Johnson and they were married in 1968. They had two children, Diana and John.
Lyle began attending the University of Arizona supported by the G.I. bill and graduated with an engineering degree in 1974. He was hired by Cessna Aircraft in Wichita, Kansas, and moved following his graduation. Lyle worked his entire career for Cessna and retired as the Director of Quality and Reliability Engineering.
In 2006, Lyle and Kathy moved back to Green Valley, Arizona. to take care of parents and to enjoy retirement. They loved playing golf, spending time with friends and participating at Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church.