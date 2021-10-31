LYLE GRUENEICH

Lyle Grueneich entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, with his loving wife of 54 years, Billie, and sons, David and Alan at his side from complications of COVID.

He and Billie spent the last 17 winters in Green Valley, returning to Bismarck in the summer months to be near family. Lyle enjoyed his time on the golf course.

Lyle’s faith was very important to him and he was an active member of the Evangelical Free Church Green Valley.

Greatest loves are his 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life was held Oct 29h at EFC.

