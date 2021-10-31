LYLE GRUENEICH Oct 31, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. Lyle Grueneich entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, with his loving wife of 54 years, Billie, and sons, David and Alan at his side from complications of COVID.He and Billie spent the last 17 winters in Green Valley, returning to Bismarck in the summer months to be near family. Lyle enjoyed his time on the golf course.Lyle’s faith was very important to him and he was an active member of the Evangelical Free Church Green Valley.Greatest loves are his 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.A Celebration of Life was held Oct 29h at EFC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Billie Lyle Grueneich Alan Genealogy Christianity David Grandchild Great-grandchild Faith MOST POPULAR Huge deposits likely to mean mining coming first to west side of mountain GV veterinarian who died in plane crash remembered as selfless, giving Sahuarita cuts ties with GV food bank over campaign donation La Posada fire ruled accidental; cause still under investigation GV woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Sahuarita UPDATED: About 50 firefighters on wildfire scene in Madera Canyon DEA agent killed in Tucson shooting is Sahuarita man Two injured in crash in Quail Creek County Administrator Huckelberry seriously hurt in bike-vehicle accident Arivaca losing veterinarian; here’s why that matters View More National National Sports Jim Polzin: Wisconsin’s defense is so good even Paul Chryst is having fun with 'The Grit Factory' Sports Analysis: Badgers controlled the trenches in winning back Heartland Trophy — just like they expected +2 Sports Badgers linebacker receives stitches during game, returns to help UW dump Iowa Sports Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's loss to USC Local Offer southernarizona.jobs southernarizonaservices.com