Lupe Yescas Torres. 74, of Sahuarita, was born on Oct. 18, 1945 and passed away into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Dec. 17, 2019 surrounded by all of her loving children at home.
Lupe was a homemaker who took care of her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many other of her children’s friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos E. Torres, and father and mother, Alberto and Altagracia Yescas. She is survived by her children: Ernesto (Clarissa) Torres, Michael Angel Torres, Monica Marie (Gonzalo) Ibarra, Matthew (Gabriel) Torres. Brothers: Oscar (Teresa) Yescas, Pancho Yescas, Manny Yescas and Albert Yescas. Sisters: Ramona Tanori and Rosie (Jack) Miller. Sister-in -aws: Consuelo Yescas and Jane Yescas. Grandchildren: Ashley, Rebecca, David, Roman, Maria, Mia, Benjamin, Nick, Karina and Aiden. Also 11 nephews and 5 nieces.
Services are being held at Green Valley Mortuary on Dec. 23, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m.