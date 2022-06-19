LUIS E. SANORA

Luis Enrique Sanora, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona due to complications from a 2-year battle of cancer. Born November 5, 1949, in Ajo, Arizona to Enrique and Osila Sanora and 7 older siblings.
Henry fell in love with wife, Suanne Bates, of 48 years. They made their home in Amado, Arizona, raising children Matthew Sanora and Amanda Barriault. Louie made his living in the mining industry as a Haul Truck Mechanic. Family and friends were his focus, his humor and personality were his strengths. Most will remember his jokes and constant ability to entertain others. Tata’s greatest passion was being involved in every aspect of his grandchildren's lives, Logan and Addison Sanora. He also enjoyed painting, fishing, wood crafting and famously being the self-proclaimed Mayor of Amado.
Mr. Sanora is survived by many family members who will miss and love him. Family, friends, and others whose lives Luis touched are invited to celebrate his life. United Methodist Church of Green Valley, 300 W. Esperanza Blvd., on Saturday June 25, 2022 at 10 am.
