Lt. Col. Richard Karl Neufang, 91, passed away in the hospital on Feb. 23, 2023, in Columbia, Maryland.

Richard was born in Solvay, New York, to William and Josephine (Owczarek) Neufang. He grew up in Solvay and was a 1950 graduate of Solvay High School. He attended Syracuse University, where he earned a dual degree in journalism and political science while playing on the university’s baseball team, finishing as the team’s co-captain.

Receiving his commission in the U.S. Air Force upon graduation in 1954, he served his country for 20 years with assignments at the Pentagon as well as in several U.S. states, Western Europe, and South Korea. During active duty he also managed and played baseball. Following retirement, he worked in the private sector for several years before returning to work for the Air Force as an ROTC instructor, teaching aerospace science first at Island Trees High School in Levittown, New York, and then at Newport High School in Newport, Kentucky, for 14 years.

During this time he earned a master’s degree in education and continued to gather genealogical materials that he would eventually use to write his book, The Neufang Family 1567-1992, which he published at the ripe young age of 61 after his retirement from teaching. In retirement, he and his wife traveled extensively, visiting friends and family around the world, especially in Germany. He was a member of the Air Force Association, Retired Officers’ Association, and Reserve Officers’ Association.

Besides being a skillful baseball player, Richard was an accomplished bowler and an avid golfer. He was a New York Yankees fan for many years and supported his favorite football team, the Green Bay Packers. He was rarely without his camera and used it adeptly in his world travels and at family gatherings. He was always on top of the latest technology, having used computers as early as the 1960s.

He loved listening to Big Band music and could play the electric organ and the harmonica. His favorite TV shows were Westerns, and he enjoyed reading books on historical figures, including General Custer. A true patriot, he supported the U.S. and its armed forces. All of this came second, however, to his love for his family as a husband, father, and grandfather.

Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Helen; two brothers; William and Gerald; and a sister, Florence (“Phronsie”). He is survived by two brothers, Robert (Joan) of Solvay and Edward of Tucson, Arizona; a brother-in-law, P. James McCarthy, of Agoura Hills, California; three daughters, Susan of Columbia, Megan Gallub (Joshua) of Dix Hills, New York, and Karen; a son, Richard Jr (Krista) of Lithia, Florida; five grandchildren, Adam, Jared, & Ian Gallub and Aubrey & Richard III “Tristan” Neufang; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends in the United States and Western Europe.

Richard will be buried with full military honors on July 6, 2023, in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. In lieu of flowers, consider making donations to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Richard’s name.