Louise Netherton died peacefully on August 2, 2022 in Green Valley, Arizona. A “Celebration of Life” will be held December 3, 2022 from 1 to 3 pm at Las Campanas Center, Green Valley.
She was born December 13, 1925 in Kansas City, Missouri. As a young adult she taught in Homer, Michigan and married the love of her life, Ellsworth (Ned) Netherton on May 28, 1949. They moved to Port Huron, Michigan where Louise taught and Ned worked for Michigan State University Cooperative Extension Service. They spent many years in Michigan raising their three daughters and exploring the Great Lakes regions.
Louise didn’t travel anywhere without making lifelong friends. She remained in touch with many until the last weeks of her life. Each adventure influenced mom’s art. During her lifetime, she painted in oils, watercolors and pencil. She challenged herself to create landscapes and abstracts. She donated many happy hours to volunteering at Tubac Center of the Arts. She always included art in her lessons when teaching or substituting at Tubac Territorial School, Sahuarita and Continental Schools.
Louise touched and inspired the many friends she met. We quote one of them, “Louise taught us all generosity, the importance of inclusion of anyone we meet, how to be curious, how to be creative and how to always have one heck of a good time.”
Louise is survived by her 3 daughters, Barbara (Dennis) Dean of Williamsburg, Michigan, Peggy Kurzmann of Green Valley, Arizona, and Jo Ellen (Charlie) Lopez of Pecos, New Mexico. She enjoyed and loved all of her 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Louise’s name to the Tubac Center of the Arts, P.O. Box 1911, Tubac, AZ 85646. Donations can also be made online at www. tubacarts.org.
