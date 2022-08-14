Purchase Access

Louise Netherton died peacefully on August 2, 2022 in Green Valley, Arizona. A “Celebration of Life” will be held December 3, 2022 from 1 to 3 pm at Las Campanas Center, Green Valley.

She was born December 13, 1925 in Kansas City, Missouri. As a young adult she taught in Homer, Michigan and married the love of her life, Ellsworth (Ned) Netherton on May 28, 1949. They moved to Port Huron, Michigan where Louise taught and Ned worked for Michigan State University Cooperative Extension Service. They spent many years in Michigan raising their three daughters and exploring the Great Lakes regions.

