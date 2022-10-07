Louis M. Hernandez

Louis M. Hernandez

On Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, Louis M. Hernandez, went to be with the Lord.

He was born to Nellie and Thomas Hernandez, in Tucson, AZ, on March 29, 1964. He is survived by his loving wife, Belia C. Hernandez, married 38 years, and his children Stephanie Grijalva, Nicole Bessett and Louis Hernandez II. He has nine grandchildren: Viviana, James, Madison, Louis III, Mason, Everleigh, Logan, Elijah, Lane, and one great-grandchild, Mateo.

