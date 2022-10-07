On Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, Louis M. Hernandez, went to be with the Lord.
He was born to Nellie and Thomas Hernandez, in Tucson, AZ, on March 29, 1964. He is survived by his loving wife, Belia C. Hernandez, married 38 years, and his children Stephanie Grijalva, Nicole Bessett and Louis Hernandez II. He has nine grandchildren: Viviana, James, Madison, Louis III, Mason, Everleigh, Logan, Elijah, Lane, and one great-grandchild, Mateo.
Louis had a deep love for his family and cherished the time he had with his grandchildren. Louis was a family man and loved by all. He enjoyed taking staycations with his loving wife and attending family dinners with his children. He never missed a grandchild’s extracurricular activity. He loved like no other and those who knew Louis even just a little lost a shining light in their lives.
Louis became a Minister of Sahuarita Church of God in Christ and served for over a decade. He had a heart for the people and always felt it a privilege and joy to minister to all. He impacted many lives by spreading the word and love of God. His life in ministry will be greatly missed but his legacy will live on.
A Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 12, 2022, at South Lawn Cemetery. The viewing will be from 3-7 p.m., with the blessing at 4 p.m. In place of flowers the family is requesting donations to help with funeral expenses. https://gofund.me/28ffcfde
