LOUIS AUGUSTINE GUTHMUELLER

Louis “Louie” Guthmueller, age 87, passed away on July 1, 2021 at his home in Eden Prairie, Minnesota after succumbing to cancer. Louie was born on August 14, 1933 in Merricourt, North Dakota. He graduated from Edgeley High School in North Dakota and went on to attend Coyne Electrical School in Chicago to become a radio and TV repairman.
After graduating from Coyne, he enlisted in the Navy where he continued his electronics training at the Aviation Electronic Training School. During this time he was assigned to Fighter Squadron VF-12 stationed at Cecil Field in Jacksonville, Florida. He spent the next 2 ½ years with this squadron and had two 6-month sea deployments. Following his discharge from the Navy, he was employed at Honeywell, later named Alliant Tech Systems, for 37 years as an Electronic Technician where he worked on a number of defense related projects.
After retirement, he and his wife LuAnn moved to Green Valley Arizona, where he was able to pursue his passion for woodworking. Through his 21 years in Green Valley, he created hundreds of wooden toy cars that were sent to Orphanages in Japan and Haiti along with hundreds of hand crosses which he provided to his church, Desert Hills Lutheran Church. Through the church, the crosses were given to new members and to those who were ill or grieving.
Louie is proceeded in death by his parents, Edward and Flora, and four sisters, Phyllis, Mavis, Lois and Shirley. He is survived by his wife LuAnn of 54 years, daughter Lisa Wagoner, son Kurt and daughter-in-law Beth and 5 grandchildren, Elsa, Claire, Evelyn, Ben and Ella.
A memorial service is scheduled for July 8 with visitation at 10 am and service at 11 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie. The family requests that donations and good will offerings be sent to the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center, 17750 South La Canada Drive, Sahuarita, AZ 85629.