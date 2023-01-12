Halvorsen.jpg

Lorraine Mitchell Halvorsen

Tubac artist, Lorraine Mitchell Halvorsen, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on December 26, 2022, in Green Valley, Arizona, at the age of 98. Lorraine was born on March 2, 1924 in Moab, Utah to Sid and Lucile Pace, and was raised on a large cattle ranch. Lorraine grew up a cowgirl with a wild and independent spirit. She loved hard in her life, knew plenty of heartache and successes, took amazing chances to follow her dreams and created balance in absolutely everything.

From her first marriage, that ended in divorce, came her three children, Mike, Terry and Toni. With her second marriage to G.V. Mitchell, “Mitch,” she gained 3 stepchildren, Tuffy, Lauralee and Gregg.

