Tubac artist, Lorraine Mitchell Halvorsen, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on December 26, 2022, in Green Valley, Arizona, at the age of 98. Lorraine was born on March 2, 1924 in Moab, Utah to Sid and Lucile Pace, and was raised on a large cattle ranch. Lorraine grew up a cowgirl with a wild and independent spirit. She loved hard in her life, knew plenty of heartache and successes, took amazing chances to follow her dreams and created balance in absolutely everything.
From her first marriage, that ended in divorce, came her three children, Mike, Terry and Toni. With her second marriage to G.V. Mitchell, “Mitch,” she gained 3 stepchildren, Tuffy, Lauralee and Gregg.
Lorraine’s professional career spanned 25 years in various medical fields. She always felt her most meaningful work was as a cytotechnologist, studying cells and doing cancer research on uranium miners in Colorado.
After Lorraine and Mitch retired in 1976, they moved to Arizona, Lorraine’s longtime dream. They opened a shop in Tubac called Tubac Ironworks. Lorraine was an accomplished copper enamellist and oil and watercolor painter. At the age of 90, she illustrated and published a children’s book with her granddaughter, Andy. “Good Morning Sonoran Desert” was an accomplishment she was very proud of.
After Mitch passed away, her companion, Harvey Archer, helped her build a home under the watchful eye of Elephant Head Mountain, where she was given endless inspiration for her paintings. It was here, where she would teach her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to love and appreciate the wild, prickly and stunning desert.
While out dancing on Valentine’s Day, Harvey passed away. Years after Harvey’s passing, Lorraine reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Gail Halvorsen. Best known as “The Berlin Candy Bomber,” Hal was 79 and Lorraine was 75, both widows, when they found each other. They were married and spent many wonderful years traveling the world, fishing, camping and hiking together. Hal passed away in February 2022.
In addition to her art, Lorraine’s true passion was hiking. She was always humbled and grateful to live on this planet. Her footprints can be found on every hiking trail in the Santa Rita Mountains and all-over Southern Arizona. Although she hiked the Grand Canyon numerous times, two of her most memorable were with 3 grandchildren at the age of 75 and again with several longtime Southern Arizona hiking friends and her daughter at the age of 85.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her 3 husbands, her 2 sons and her siblings. The family that she leaves behind adored her. She taught them all how to really live. Surviving Lorraine are her daughter, Toni (John) Garreffa, Green Valley, AZ, step-daughter Lauralee Mitchell, step-son Gregg Mitchell, grandchildren – Nikki (Mark) McCulley, Burt Meador, Pepper (Travis) Burnett, BJ (Naomi) Meador, Libby Meador, Andy (Dan) Orizotti, Matt (Carly) Gareffa, Nick (Joanie) Garreffa, 16 great-grandchildren, one who was born on her birthday and shares her love of art, and one great-great grandson, Stetson McCulley, born in 2022.
Per Lorraine’s request, there will not be a service. In her honor, lace up your boots and take a hike. If you wish to donate on her behalf: Tubac Center of the Arts, Anza Trail Coalition of Arizona, or the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.
Mom, Gram, we will think of you with every painted sky, purple mountain top and desert morning. We hope your boots are untied, your tired feet are up, and you’re sitting at sunset with a glass of wine and a scoop of Tequila sea salt ice cream.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone