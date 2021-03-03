Oct. 19, 1933 to Feb. 26, 2021
Green Valley, Arizona
“Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.” –Mother Teresa
Lorraine Dernbach, longtime resident of Green Valley, left this world on Feb. 26, 2021, with her dearly beloved husband, Larry by her side. She was 87.
Lorraine Joyce Christensen was born Oct. 19, 1933 in Roy, Montana, population 108. She married Lawrence Dernbach on Nov. 5, 1955 in Lewistown, Montana. Lorraine met Larry on the eve of December 31, 1954 at a New Year’s party, which resulted in a 65-year marriage that produced five children and 10 grandchildren. Lorraine was always a humble servant of the Lord, attending mass and reciting the rosary daily.
Lorraine was deeply inspired by helping others. She volunteered for the White Elephant, a thrift store whose profits went to organizations benefiting Green Valley and the surrounding communities. She was particularly devoted to assisting the Las Hermanas Misioneras Franciscanas Obreras de Cristo Rey (Sisters of the Franciscan Missionary in Nogales and Hermosillo, Senora, Mexico), a mission to serve the poor.
Lorraine was an artist who painted with acrylic paints. She began her vocation as a painter in Casper, Wyoming where she had several one-woman shows at the Savings & Loan Bank and the Petroleum Club, selling over 300 paintings. Although she took classes from many artists and attended many art workshops, Lorraine was mostly self-taught; learning through trial and error. In Green Valley she belonged to Artists 13. Lorraine’s passion for painting the world as she saw it resulted in a multitude of landscapes and still-life images. She left a legacy of her paintings behind.
Along with her husband Larry, Lorraine is survived by her five children, Carol Dernbach (Meghan and Dylan Combs), Joni Sanderson (John, Joseph, Jacob and Jillian), Lisa Brodin (Robert, Samuel and Rebecca), Vince Dernbach (Samantha), Donna Aponte (Carlos, Nicholas, Paulo and Santiago); as well as her sister Joanne Gullett (Dennis) and brother Alan Christensen (Cheryl).
Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Verna Christensen, sister Marilyn Christensen, brother Ronald Christensen, sister Catherine Phillips, brother-in-law Stan Phillips, nephew Doug Phillips and niece Gail Frizzette.
Lorraine’s loving family and numerous friends deeply mourn the death of this marvelous woman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association. https://act.alz.org/
“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory nothing can steal.”