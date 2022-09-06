LORRAINE CAROL MIHALIK

Lorraine Mihalik was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 17, 1929, to Dorothy and Joseph Branecki. She graduated from Pershing High School in 1948.
In 1949, she married Steve Mihalik. They adopted two girls, sisters Gerry and Terry.
Lorraine was a very devoted mother and wife. She retired from Ford Motor Co. and then she and Steve moved to Green Valley, Arizona, and retired.
Lorraine volunteered at the library, was active in many groups and activities at Our Lady of the Valley Parish and served as a Eucharistic Minister at The Peaks, where she lived for six years after her husband passed away in 2006. They were married 57 years.
On Jan. 27, 2018, she was united under the grace of God to Ed Duthaler at the chapel in The Peaks.
Lorraine was very funny, sweet, giving and a devoted Christian. Lorraine went to her heavenly home with her savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 27, 2022.
She is survived by her brother, Richard, in Colorado, and significant other, Ed. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. She was predeceased by her two daughters.
A Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at Our Lady of the Valley Parish, 505 N. La Canada Drive, Green Valley. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Our Lady of the Valley or The Animal League of Green Valley.
