LORETTA MAE CARMICKLE

Born Feb. 4, 1934 in Squires, Missouri to Ethel and Manford Carmickle. Died peacefully at home May 4, 2020 in Green Valley, Arizona. An avid reader and lifelong learner.
Following careers in teaching, librarianship, resort hospitality (pasty chef) and medical transcription, Loretta Carmickle retired to Green Valley in 2002. She was a docent with the Friends of Madera Canyon educational program and a greeter at the Visitor Information Station. At the Nature Conservancy she worked for many years as a greeter at the visitors center at the Patagonia-Sonoita Creek Preserve and volunteered at the front desk of the office of the Nature Conservancy in Tucson. She was a dedicated member of the Borderlands Unitarian Universalist church of Amado, Arizona. Active in folk storytelling all her life, she also enjoyed walking, hiking, skiing, birding and travel, as well as cooking and gardening.
She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Sweeney of Phoenix, AZ, and brother, James Carmickle of Eugene, OR.
"As I breathe my last, may I reach out and tenderly brush the cheek of this beautiful world, in passing." No formal services are planned, however, the church plans a community meeting to remember her life of service.