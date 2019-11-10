Lloyd R. Ashmead, 89, of Green Valley, AZ, passed away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2019. Lloyd grew up in Minneapolis, MN, spending summers working at his family's hardware store earning the community's affection for lending a hand fixing most anything. Lloyd had an adventurer's spirit, hitchhiking across the country in the 1940s with his best friend, hopping trains, and exploring the West. He was the first in his family to graduate from college.
His career as an engineer began with Eastman Kodak on the east coast; following his service in the U.S. Army, he once again entered the engineering field. Employed by Hewlitt Packard, he and his wife, Phyllis, lived in Geneva, Switzerland. He was instrumental in the construction of offices for Hewlitt Packard in Germany, France, England and later in Singapore. These adventures served as the source for many of his remarkably told stories, which usually ended with a shake of his head, gentle laughter and gratitude for these enriching experiences.
After retiring, Lloyd left Los Altos for the Sierra Nevada foothills. He and Phyllis enjoyed life in Lake Wildwood; he spent his days doing DIY projects, exploring the outdoors hiking, skiing, boating, playing tennis. He loved to ride bikes; he often commuted to work at Hewlitt Packard by riding his bike; after retirement, he did three bike trips in Europe. He enjoyed relaxing by playing the piano, riding his bike, working out and loved to recline and rest in the sun. He had fun singing baritone in the three Barbershop groups he joined in California and Arizona.
Lloyd always looked for the positive in every person and situation that he met; he was a gentle, kind man who cared about doing the right thing and leaving things better than he found them. He succeeded, and will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Lloyd is predeceased by his wife, Phyllis, and son, Martin; he is survived by his wife, Suzanne, son Craig, daughter Lee Ann, and granddaughter Rebekah Atwell.
For those wishing to remember Lloyd's generous spirit, contributions would be welcome at two of the many organizations whose work he greatly appreciated: The First Church of Christ, Scientist (Treasurer-P.O. Box 239103; Boston, MA 02123-9103; https://giving.christianscience.com) and the Green Valley Community Food Bank (250 Continental Road, Green Valley AZ 85614; https://www.communityfoodbank.org).