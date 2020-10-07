LINDA POLLMAN

Linda Victoria Pollman died peacefully in her home in Green Valley, Arizona on Sept. 30, 2020. Linda was born in Flushing, New York to Vincent and Laura Militello Kurner. She grew up in Coxsackie, New York and graduated from Coxsackie - Athens High School. She attended the College of Saint Rose in Albany, NY and graduated with a degree in chemistry. She, at first, worked for the New York State Food Laboratory and then for the New York State Department of Civil Service where she rose to a managerial position, supervising a group whose task was to recruit recent graduates for managerial positions in various NYS departments.
She retired in 2003. She lived in East Greenbush, NY all of her working life and found Green Valley, AZ in 2005.
She is survived by her husband Roger; her two sons, Brian Pollman and Christopher Bokus (Mary Semprevio) and a granddaughter, Rachel Semprevio; her sister Roberta Morehouse (Boyd); a nephew, Sean Morehouse (Caitlin) and a niece, Laura Morehouse. She was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene.
Linda had many interests. She was an avid gardener, belonging to the East Greenbush Garden club and then the Green Valley Gardeners. She was well-known for her home flower gardens, her mermaid collection and for her Christmas nativity scene collection. She was an active member of the Best-Luther Volunteer Fire Department in East Greenbush and worked with the Green Valley Gourd Group. Her competitive nature led her to running in her 30s, running in races from NYC to Bennington, VT. In her 40s, she discovered rowing and skulled in many senior rowing events throughout the northeast and Canada. She was a member of the Albany Rowing Club and oversaw the Empire State Regatta for 4 years in the late '80s and early '90s. The most fun was an International Masters rowing event in Via Reggio, Italy. This aroused her interest in foreign travel. She had already traveled extensively throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Now, she visited European, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, African, South American, and South Pacific countries. In all, she has traveled to more than 30 foreign countries.
Linda will be missed dearly by all her friends and family. There are presently no plans for a memorial service. Donations may be sent to the National Aphasia Association.