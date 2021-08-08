LINDA LOUISE EASTWOOD HOBBS

10/17/1947 to 8/3/2021
Linda was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Alna Louise (Cloyd) and Raymond Eastwood. The family moved to Boulder, Colorado where Linda grew up. After high school, Linda held a variety of jobs. She eventually decided to return to school and earned her B.S. in Nursing from Loretta Heights College in Denver. With her degree in hand, she went to work at the University of WA Hospital in Seattle and later became a member of a small team of respiratory nurses doing homecare for patients with COPD. Her final career, prior to retirement, was working as a real estate agent/broker in Seattle and Santa Fe.
Linda met her longtime companion and husband of 40 years in Seattle. They moved to Santa Fe, NM for 6 years before retiring to Green Valley where they have lived for the past 24 years. They traveled extensively around the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. They also had wonderful, memorable adventures in Mexico, Europe and New Zealand.
In Green Valley, Linda volunteered with a local Hospice and visited with patients who were housebound. She always made herself available to help friends and family. Her Multiple Sclerosis slowed her down physically, but did not lessen her will to help others.
Linda is survived by her loving husband Harlan Hobbs, stepsons Duane and Patrick Hobbs in the Seattle area, and her sister Audrey Eastwood in Boulder, CO.
Linda did not wish to have a service, so her wish is being honored. Linda’s final few days were spent at Peppi’s House, where she was cared for with kindness and skill. If you wish you may make a donation in Linda’s memory to Peppi’s House, TMC Hospice, 2715 N Wyatt Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712.