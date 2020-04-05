Linda Lewis, 71, loving partner of David Henry, passed away on April 1, 2020 at her home in Green Valley, AZ. She was born in Bellevue, KY on Oct. 7, 1948. Linda moved to Green Valley, AZ in 2016 to enjoy a life filled with dancing and sunshine. Linda was loved deeply by her family and her fiancé, David. David was proud to spend time with such a vibrant, kind and loving woman.
Linda is survived by her two daughters Jenny Allphin and Julie Vance; two granddaughters Allison and Megan Allphin; sons-in-law William Allphin and David Jund; and her dog Tigger.
A memorial service will be held at a later date once details and date have been determined.
