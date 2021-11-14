If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Nov. 14, 1945 to Nov. 8, 2021
Linda Lee Loope Hoy was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Walter and Betty Loope 11/14/1945. Linda followed her parents to the beauty of Green Valley, AZ as her final residence.
From a young age she was a natural born thespian performing in numerous plays and musicals in high school. Her love for people transcended into a degree in education from the University of Miami in Ohio. She had a deep passion for Jazz music and loved attending concerts.
Raising a family in Colorado she continued her passion for creativity earning a degree in Architectural Design. She had a very long career as a commercial interior designer. She was also the most positive, super woman we knew.
She spent many years in Lincoln, NE, again working in the design field, however she was in the need for warmer weather after several tough winters. This is when she moved to Green Valley, AZ amongst many friends in the area where her parents retired.
Linda’s passion for creativity continued as she managed galleries in Tubac, AZ and volunteered as a docent in the Tucson Museum of Art.
Her eye for beauty continued as she would comb the local estate sales to find treasures. Her vision of vintage treasures was unique, it was amazing how she could see the sparkle in what others would discard. She loved hunting and researching the items she would find. She found an amazing outlet for her awesome creations at Gather Vintage Market. She found her people at Gather, they became her Tucson family, and really appreciated her talents.
She is survived by son Todd and daughter Lindsay and her husband Todd and three beautiful granddaughters, Tatum, Treva and Talya and her grand puppies, Loki and Ivy. We love her so much and will miss her every day! She was taken too soon but know she is smiling down on us with her beautiful and famous smile.
Public Services will be announced at a later time.
