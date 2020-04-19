Linda Lee Connors passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
She was born in Washington, D.C., June 30, 1940, to Ethel and Walter Henshaw.
Linda was a member of the Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley. She was baptized at Avondale Alliance Church in Decatur, GA in 1978, which began her devotional path of learning, sharing and loving her Lord. She remained a devoted Christian for the rest of her life.
Linda was a friend of Bill W for 42 years.
Linda retired and moved to Green Valley from the North Georgia Mountains in 2003. She loved and embraced every community she lived in, especially Green Valley.
Linda is survived by her children Donald Hassler (Sandra) and Diane Martin (Kevin). Her grandchildren Shaunda, Brandi, Jackie, Alex, John, and by her great-grandchildren Alaura, Titan, Maxwell and Magnolia. She also leaves behind nieces, cousins and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband John Connors and by her dear friend Don Davies.
A memorial service will be held at the Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, AZ, as soon as our community is safe to come together again.