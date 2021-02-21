Linda Halgren Dunn-Rud, 78, resident of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away Feb. 8, 2021 at the Santa Cruz Valley Hospital due to the coronavirus.
She was born in Anacortes, WA, to Melvin and Hazel Halgren. She is preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Hazel Halgren. Survivors: husband Orlin; brother Larry (Sandi) Halgren.; two daughters Kristy (Skyler) Kelm, and Carolyn Wick, three grandchildren Sierra (Josy), Mackenzie Kelm, Madison Wick.
She graduated from Anacortes High School, Skagit Bus College, Western Wash State Bus College. Then the next 40 years spent managing, buying, selling and developing real estate.
Enjoyed getting together with her family, friends for lunch and birthdays, Mexican Train every Friday. Golfed with the Women's League on Camano Island, WA, every week. Also painting rocks.
In 1999 Orlie and Linda went to Maui and got married on the beach. They did a lot of fun things over the last 20-plus years.
Celebration of life to be held at a later date.