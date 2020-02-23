LEWIS DANIEL BRENNISON

Lewis "Lew" Brennison of Green Valley, AZ; previously of Denver, CO and Buffalo, NY; passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Silver Springs Assisted Living home in Green Valley, AZ. He was born on Nov. 26, 1936, in Buffalo, NY, and was the eldest son of Walter A. Brennison and Margaret L. Brown.
Lew grew up in Buffalo, NY and graduated from St. Mary's University in San Antonio, TX. He spent the first part of his career as the Athletics Director for the U.S. Army, traveling to places such as Korea and Panama, and later as a high school athletics teacher/coach in Texas and Colorado. After retiring in the mid-1990s, Lew and his wife moved to Green Valley, where Lew was a daily fixture on the golf courses, fine-tuning his game and achieving multiple holes-in-one.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Stephanie, and his parents Walter and Margaret. He is survived by his sons James and Lewis, his brother William (Bill), his niece Gretchen and nephew Tim, as well as his great-nephew Duncan.