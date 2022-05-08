LEONARD RENE DUPREE M.D.

Lenny DuPree, or Dr Grandpa as he was known to to his beloved grandchildren, Donovan and Carmen, died from multiple myeloma on April 28 at his home in Green Valley. His wife, Judy, of 43 years was at his side.
Born on September 13, 1951, in Seattle to Leonard and Winnifred DuPree, he graduated from Franklin High School in 1969, went on to get a psychology degree from Princeton University and received his medical degree from the University of Washington.
Lenny started his medical career in family practice in Southern California before moving to Seattle where he continued family practice before changing to urgent care. He retired in 2016 when he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.
Lenny is survived by his wife, Judy, his two children, Danielle Richards (Drew) of Lynnwood, WA and Derek DuPree (Katerina) of Cyprus, along with three siblings, David, Paul and Rick.
A memorial service will be held this summer in Seattle, Washington. Those who wish to commemorate Lenny with a donation can do so by contributing to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle (www.Fredhutch.org).
