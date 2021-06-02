LEONARD PIETRAS

Leonard was born in Toledo, Ohio in 1933. He passed from this realm on May 8, 2021 in Perrysburg, Ohio at the age of 87. He had Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma of the lungs for the last two years. Len was preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and Leon, former wife Shirley, his brother Dan, sister Patricia, and granddaughter Kristina. He is survived by his sons Bradley (Diana), Mike (Laura), brother Jack, brother Phil (Nancy), sister Monica, and grandson Andrew.
He is also survived by Nancy Martin of Green Valley. They spent 30 years together and during the last 16 years split their time between Ohio and Arizona. Much of that time was in an RV in which they traveled border to border and coast to coast. They found many golf courses to play in the U.S. and Canada. He loved winters in Green Valley where he hosted many gatherings at Nancy’s home and was especially proud of his ribs on the grill.
Many local residents will remember seeing him wearing his bucket hat and selling his recycled golf balls on the corner at the entrance to La Posada for several years.
Len was a PGA Professional for nearly 50 years. He was on the staff at courses in the Toledo area including Brandywine, Glengarry, Ottawa Park, and Detwiler Park. He was active in promoting Junior Golf. As a teenager he caddied at Inverness Club. In 1952 he won the National Caddy Tournament in Columbus, Ohio. He received a college scholarship and was presented his trophy on the Ed Sullivan show in New York. (Ed was a former caddy.) Len won The Ohio Public Links, and The Toledo Open 3 times. He was an outstanding person, player and teacher.
He will be missed by his family and many friends.