Leo Ervan Hemm of Green Valley, Arizona passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 12th, 2021. He was 87 years old. Prior to the Lord calling him home, Leo lived a full life surrounded by the love of his friends and family.
Leo is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Eileen Hemm (Oberdier), his four children: son Robert (Julie) Keaton, daughter Jeannie (Robert Kraft) Hemm, daughter Denise Keaton, and son Leo Allen Hemm, and his youngest brother Ken (Diane) Hemm, as well as, his eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service was held at Sahuarita House of Worship. Remains will reside in Mt Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Jericho Ministries 413 N. Calle del diablo Green Valley, Arizona 85614 or www.jericho-ministries.com.