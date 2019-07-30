Lenore Helen Montigne (Toomey), 75, of Lake Saint Louis, MO, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019. Lenore was the life of the party. She was a master at bridge and mahjong and loved a good competition. You could find her at the card table taking a gamble on her luck. Her strength and tenacity to find joy in life were infectious, and she lived her life to the absolute fullest. Lenore leaves behind her husband Mike Montigne of Lake Saint Louis, MO, her sister, Marilyn Dame of Mechanicville, NY, her half-siblings Leo, Michael and Mary Chris Nosal, and her nieces Genevieve Dame and Caitlin Richmond of Atlanta, GA, and Diana Dame of Aspen, CO. Lenore was predeceased by her parents, Helen and Leo, sister Susan McClusky, and first husband Donald Toomey. Please visit forevermissed.com/lenore-montigne to share pictures or stories.
