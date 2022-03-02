LELAND LARSON

Leland Carl Larson, 88, died Feb. 25, 2022 peacefully at home with his family by his side in Green Valley, Arizona.
A Celebration of Life/ Memorial will be held at a future date.
Lee was born in Riceford, Minnesota on March 21, 1933 to George Larson and Beulah Soiney. He was one of eight children and was the twin to his brother Leslie. The twins were born at home on the farm, and Lee liked to tell the story of his brother Harold saying upon hearing there were twins, “Geez, Ma did better than the sow.”
Lee joined the United States Marine Corps in 1952 and was stationed at El Toro Marine Base in California. He deployed to Japan during the Korean War. Lee was proud of his service in the Marines and was very pleased with his care through the Veterans Administration.
Lee married Marcella Beverly Horihan in Santa Ana, California on April 10, 1954. They started a family, settling in Whittier, California and then Mabel, Minnesota.
Lee is survived by his wife of 67 years Marcy; children Cindy, Jim, Shelly, Monica, Robert, and their spouses Marty, LeAnn, Ed, Al, and Laurie respectively. Lee had 15 grandchildren: Darren, Rae, Kaylie, Jason, Matthew, Jake, Erin, Andy, Ashley, Desi, Casey, Lily, Kari, Erica, Alicea, and many great-grandchildren.
After serving in the Marines and training as an electrical engineer, Lee worked for IBM. Later he and a colleague left IBM to form their own data processing machine repair company. Eventually, he joined his two brothers in Mabel to form Larson Well Drilling.
In 1987 he and Marcy moved to Green Valley, Arizona, and enjoyed many years of sunshine and the company of numerous friends and family. Lee’s interests included boating and fishing, he bought and tinkered with many variations of boats. He loved music and taught himself to play his father's fiddle, the guitar, mandolin and accordion. Family gatherings always included cards with the kids and grandkids. He played with a poker group for many years in Green Valley. Lee also spent many hours on inventions, notably — a better mouse trap. Lee and Marcy spent many summers in his beloved Riceford at their Riceford Raddison (trailer) on the creek on the Otterness farm near his home farm.
Lee loved people and would make friends everywhere. He was funny and known for his quick wit and often inappropriate comments. His most important treasure was his family. He often said “We may not have a lot of money, but because we are a family — we are rich” He would tell everyone life is what you make it, and by all accounts, he had a pretty good one.
Condolences may be sent to: Larson Family 222 South Abrego Green Valley, AZ 85614. To honor veterans, donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation. To see photos and memories, visit the memorial page: http://www.never-gone.com/memorials/lelandlarson