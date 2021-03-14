It is with a sad and heavy heart that we share the sudden loss of Lee Kulbarsh; a loving husband, proud father and doting grandfather. Lee Phillip Kulbarsh was born in Chicago, Illinois on Feb. 25, 1954 to Harold and Beverly Kulbarsh. A tragic accident ended his adventurous life on Feb. 22, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pamela Kulbarsh. Lee was the father to two young men: Kyle and Grant (his wife Jess) and a very loving grandfather to his grandson, Douglas Lee Kulbarsh. He will be remembered as “the best brother ever” by his siblings David, Robert (wife Robyn) and Bruce.
Lee led an active life; he was the first person to run for political office at the age of 18. He went on to get his master’s in advertising at the University of Illinois in 1977. He was also a talented hockey player who traded the ice for the ocean when his family moved from Chicago to Southern California in 1992. When his kids were fully grown, he made the decision to help his wife’s family and moved to Green Valley, AZ in 2009 but he always came back to the ocean.
Lee found even more life after retiring from advertising in 2015. He was a volunteer firefighter who loved to wrangle snakes and volunteered with Kiwanis, eventually becoming the treasurer. Lately he had become involved with the Builders Club, something he was very proud of. And he spent even more time with his family and friends.
Beyond family there are numerous friends who will miss Lee, from lifelong friends in Chicago to Green Valley and all over the world. They saw him as an energetic force that was the life of the party, and their lives. He was a man that was always up for the next adventure, and his unique laugh could infect a room. You could call him for anything, and Lee would willingly impart his knowledge to anyone who asked for it. His family is grateful for all the love and support.