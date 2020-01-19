LAWRENCE LADOUCEUR

Larry Ladouceur was born in Brooklyn, New York, on Dec. 3, 1928, the older of two children of Wilfred and Emily Ladouceur. He grew up in the Bronx. He worked for a photography studio before joining the army. Afterward he started his career in banking. He worked for the Greenwich Savings Bank for almost 30 years. While there he completed his education with graduate school at Brown University and advanced to the position of Senior Vice President of Data Processing. He was one of the pioneers of remote access banking. Next, he worked for a banking consortium in Switzerland. He then came back to New York and worked at MasterCard International for 10 years. He was instrumental in the development of the chip card and represented MasterCard at several international organizations.
He and his wife Sonja loved to travel, a great opportunity to enjoy his lifelong hobby of photography. He cared deeply about the world and about preserving natural places.
Larry and Sonja became snowbirds in Green Valley in 2003 and residents in 2008. They still spent their summers in Switzerland, where Sonja was born and grew up.
Larry is survived by Sonja, his loving wife of 49 years, and by his children and grandchildren from his first marriage: his daughters Jeanne Donovan and Kathy Ladouceur, and his grandchildren Steven Donovan, Griffin Frank and Caroline Frank.
Larry was greatly loved and will be missed every day. He will stay in our hearts and souls forever.