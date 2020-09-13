Lawrence Allen Kistler passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Green Valley, AZ, after a valiant battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). He was born on Jan. 23, 1935 in Grand Rapids, MI, to Laurence and Cosette (Curott) Kistler. His father’s admiration for baseball star Babe Ruth led to Larry’s nickname of “Bambino,” later shortened to “Bam.” He graduated from Ludington High School in 1952 and entered the School of Engineering at the University of Michigan that fall. He interrupted his college work for a four-year enlistment in the U.S. Navy on Jan. 28, 1955. Upon completion of his enlistment, he returned to Ann Arbor, where he met and married Diana Kay Cartwright on Jan.13, 1962. After earning his BSEE, he completed an additional year of graduate studies.
Larry’s first engineering job was as a design engineer at AC Spark Plug in Milwaukee, participating in the design of the Titan missile guidance system. His move to Motorola in Scottsdale launched his career in marketing in the semiconductor industry. Subsequent moves took him to Syracuse, NY (General Electric) and Melbourne, FL (Harris Semiconductor). He and his wife finally settled in San Jose, CA (Fairchild and then Signetics/Philips Semiconductor). While he and Diana were raising two sons, Eric and Neal, he became involved in the YMCA’s youth program, Indian Guides, serving as “Chief of the Tribe,” and Boy Scouts, which nourished his and his sons’ love of the outdoors. He ended his career in electronics as VP of Sales/Marketing for a small cable company created to support the growing personal computer market. He and Diana retired to Green Valley in June of 2000.
Looking for interesting retirement activities led Larry to become a docent at the Titan Missile Museum for over 10 years. He was instrumental in overseeing the building of the museum’s current home. Concurrently he joined the Woodworkers of Green Valley, a GVR club of over 400 members. While serving on the Board of Directors and in the office of President for several years, he helped to build the club’s status and reputation and oversaw its physical expansion. He hoped his legacy would be one of a positive impact to the community. Along with his wife, he also worked as a volunteer tax return preparer with the VITA and AARP TCE programs in Green Valley and Tucson.
Larry was predeceased by two brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Diana; son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Sandi, and stepgrandson Joshua Hillberg of San Jose, CA; son and daughter-in-law Neal and Ginny and grandchildren Conrad and Sophia of Laguna Niguel, CA.
Memorials may be made to the Titan Missile Museum of Green Valley (a non-profit educational organization). A memorial website has been established in Larry’s honor at: larrykistler.forevermissed.com