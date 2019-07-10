LaVonne Mae Kontz, 88, of Green Valley, AZ, passed away on July 8, 2019.
LaVonne was born in Fargo, ND, to John E. and Mayme A. (Stangler) Williams on Sept. 3, 1930, and moved with her family in 1945 to Elkton, SD. She graduated from Elkton High School in 1948 and was employed by Northwestern Bell in Sioux Falls, SD. LaVonne was married to Gerald Peter Kontz on Sept. 21, 1948, and worked as a homemaker during the years in which she and Gerry raised five children. LaVonne subsequently worked as a clerk at Stretch & Sew fabric store and as a medical records transcriptionist at Sioux Valley Hospital until her retirement and relocation to Green Valley, AZ. An avid seamstress, LaVonne enjoyed sewing and crafting for her family and home, playing canasta with her “card club” ladies, and the close companionship of her neighbors and friends.
LaVonne is survived by her children, LaNeda (Clarence) Kuehler, Nancy (James) Brennfleck, Julie (James) Delperdang, Kevin Kontz (and Lyn Roetzel), and Mary (Gale) Oleson, as well as grandchildren, Abby, Sara, Lindsey, Meghann, Mark, Amy, Laura, Nicholas, Jessica, Kiel and Dane, and great-grandchildren, Corbin, Morgan, Regan, Emeline, William, Audrey, Ruth, Samuel and Theodore. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerry, her parents, and her six siblings, Carroll, Duane, Lyle, John E. (Jack), Marlys and Curtis (Slim).
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to staff members and neighbors at Silver Springs Senior Living Community who cared for and watched over LaVonne, especially after Gerry’s death in 2015, and to Valor Hospice Care and personal caregivers for caring support and comfort in LaVonne’s last days.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD, at a later date.