LaVonne Janet Johnson, daughter of Harold Rognlie and Opal (Dokken) Rognlie was born Dec.28, 1939 and entered her heavenly home March 23, 2023 surrounded by her three daughters.

Our mom was born and raised in Roseau, Minnesota where she graduated from high school in 1957. True to her life of service, LaVonne graduated from Swedish Nursing School in 1960 and spent many years as a registered nurse, working at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. She used her nursing degree as a camp nurse volunteering at Cathedral of the Pines (Mount Olivet Lutheran Church) in Lutsen, MN and at Lake Trails Camp on Oak Island, MN.

