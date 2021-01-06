LAURA LOUISE MANN

Laura Louise (Henderson) Mann, 75, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Laura was the daughter of the late Edward and Amelia Henderson.
She earned an associate’s degree from Columbia College and a bachelor's degree in English from the University of North Texas at Denton. Laura served as a program manager at the American Association for the Advancement of Science and later as a legal secretary at Wilmer Hale in Washington D.C., prior to her retirement in Green Valley, Arizona. She was a political news hound, active in local politics and community service. She volunteered for the Ross Perot for President campaign of 1992 and for Congresswoman Gabby Giffords through the 2000s. Her soft spot was for dogs, however, especially golden retrievers, pit bulls and basset hounds, and she was a regular at the Quail Creek Dog Park.
Surviving are her sons, Christopher (Ruth) Mann, Alan (Jennifer Jackson) Mann; 10 grandchildren; sister, Marion Henderson; and brother, Robert (Leilani) Henderson. Laura was preceded in death by her sister, Heather Henderson, and her husband, Marvin Mann, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hear Indiana in honor of her four deaf and hard-of-hearing grandchildren. www.HearIndiana.org.
A memorial service will be held at St. Joe Community Church, 2900 North Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46805 on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 12 pm EST. All are welcome to join in person or by way of Zoom. The link will be posted at www.StJoeCommunityChurch.org. A memorial online gallery of Laura Mann's life is available for viewing at http://www.stjoecommunitychurch.org/st-joe-news/memorial-service-for-laura-louise-henderson-mann-jan-7-2021. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.