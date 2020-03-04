Laura Bell Posthumus (Jewett) passed from this earth on Feb. 22, 2020 at her place of residence, The Villas of Green Valley, into the arms of her Lord and savior.
Laura was preceded in death by her husband Donald Posthumus. Laura was born in Mesick, Michigan to Winfred and Anna Jewett. She was from a family of two brothers and five sisters. Her only living sister being her twin Lola Middlecamp. She is survived by her daughters Donna (Bruce) Carnes, Marianne Posthumus and 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson.
Laura worked as a nurse in Michigan and Green Valley before her retirement. She was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church. Laura was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.