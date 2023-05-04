Larry Virgil Seal, 86, passed away Sunday morning, April 16, 2023, at Tucson Medical Center. Born April 29, 1936, Larry was the fourth of six children of long-time Tucsonans Virgil and Evelyn "Kate" Seal.
A stellar basketball and baseball player, he lettered in both baseball and cross country at THS and graduated in the top 3%.
He attended the University of Arizona where he earned a BS degree in Civil Engineering in 1958. He was first employed in the Salt Lake City facilities of Chicago Bridge and Iron Company. After moves to England and other U.S. cities with CB&I, Larry returned to Tucson and began a long career building high-quality homes.
Larry met Green Valley's Carol Johnson at a local restaurant in 1996 and the sparks flew immediately with the couple marrying on March 16, 1996. They have lived in Amado Valley's rural peacefulness for the past 27 years.
He loved gardening and caring for the family's many domestic animals and "visiting" local wildlife.
Larry is predeceased by his parents, sister Shirley V. Seal and brother-in-law Roy Brown (Vivian H. Brown). He is survived by his devoted wife Carol and daughters Cheri Lynn Bates and Christi C. Wood; by his sons Lawrence G. Seal, Robert D. Seal and Andrew T. Seal; by sisters Kaydell Moore and Vivian H. Brown; and by brothers James G. Seal and Clive A. Seal.
Honoring Larry's wishes, no public service is planned and his cremated ashes will be spread in the mountains he so loved.
