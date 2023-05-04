seal.jpg

Larry Virgil Seal, 86, passed away Sunday morning, April 16, 2023, at Tucson Medical Center. Born April 29, 1936, Larry was the fourth of six children of long-time Tucsonans Virgil and Evelyn "Kate" Seal.

A stellar basketball and baseball player, he lettered in both baseball and cross country at THS and graduated in the top 3%.

