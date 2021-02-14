Larry O. Poe was born in Harvey, IL on August 17, 1945. He passed away on Feb. 1, 2021 due to COPD and complications from COVID pneumonia.
Larry was raised in Posen, IL where he played baseball and ran track during his school years. As a young adult, Larry moved to San Diego, CA where he honed his golf skills. He then moved to Tucson, AZ where he worked for Frito Lay, retiring after 20 years.
Through good friends, Larry met Diane on a trip to Illinois to see his family. Three months latter they were married in Tucson, on Dec. 31, 1989.
After retiring, Larry and Diane moved to Green Valley, AZ. Larry's love of golf took him to his next career, working in the Pro Shops of local golf courses. He started at Canoa Hills Golf Course. When Canoa Hills closed, Larry worked at Canoa Ranch, Torres Blancas and then San Ignacio golf course. Larry was an active member of the Elks Lodge #2592 for 18 years. He served on the House Committee, made sandwiches (sammies) for the lounge and won the "Name the Lounge" contest with the name "11th Hour Lounge". Usually, once a week Larry would play music videos in the lounge.
Larry was the oldest of 5 siblings. He was preceded in death by his father, Fritz; mother, Lois; and two brothers, Roger and Terry. He is survived by his wife, Diane (Solie), his brother Gary (Natalie), sister Robin and several nieces and nephews. Larry will be greatly missed by his loving wife, family and friends.